Scott Disick Remains MIA As Kourtney Kardashian Continues To Dote On The Kids

Splashnews

Forget Carmen Sandiego. Where in the world is Scott Disick? After a brief reunion with Kourtney Kardashian – following his wild partying with bikini babes in Miami – Scott has disappeared, leaving his ex to take care of their three kids!

Scott Disick, 33, wasn’t with his family when Kourtney Kardashian, 37, took Mason Disick, 7, and Penelope Disick, 4, to music class in Calabasas, California on Feb. 15, according to Daily Mail. With most of the Kardashians in New York City to support Kanye West, 39, and Yeezy Season 5, Kourt was left in Cali to do the “mom thing.” It would have been nice if Scott was around, but he was nowhere to be seen IN THESE PICTURES.

Kourt and the father of her three children did reunite on Feb. 9, as both appeared at a West Hollywood office. It was the first time they were seen together following the Kardashian family vacation in Costa Rica. Judging by the look on Kourt’s face, it wasn’t a happy reunion – and that’s no surprise! Scott left the trip early after he was reportedly caught with another woman, Bella Banos, in a nearby hotel room.

Instead of heading home, Scott decided to stop in Miami – and party with more women! Well, two can play that game. If Scott and party poolside with some beauties in bikinis, Kourt can keep Justin Bieber, 22, company. Kourt and Justin were seen together on Feb. 8, spending time in a Los Angeles church. Interesting.

Neither Justin nor Scott was with Kourt on Valentine’s Day. Instead, she spent the day at The Grove in Los Angeles along with Penelope, Reign Disick, 2, and North West, 4. Who needs a man? Scott took time to send some Valentine’s Day love to his daughter, but not to the mother of his children. Scott has reportedly gone back to his old ways because Kourt supposedly turned down a marriage proposal, but skipping out on the family isn’t going to make things any better.

What do you think about the latest drama between Scott and Kourtney, HollywoodLifers? Do you think these two will continue to be a “couple” until the end of time? Or, do you think she’ll finally kick him to the curb for good after this?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.