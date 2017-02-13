JoJo Fletcher Takes Full Credit For Doppleganger Maren Morris’ Grammy Win — See Tweet

Courtesy of CBS/Instagram

If you were trying to put your finger on who Maren Morris looks like during her appearance at the Grammys on Feb. 12, we’re here to help — her and JoJo Fletcher are literally TWINS! The former ‘Bachelorette’ is totally embracing their similar features, too, and even jokingly took credit for Maren’s big Grammy win on social media!

No, you’re not seeing things — Maren Morris, 26, and JoJo Fletcher, 26, are totally dopplegangers! Fans of the country singer and Bachelorette have noticed the similarities for quite some time, but after Maren’s Grammys performance and big win on Feb. 12, the fascination over these two has quickly spread.

Even JoJo herself has gotten in on the fun! After Maren took the stage with Alicia Keys during the awards show, one of the 26-year-old’s Bachelorette suitors, Wells Adams, jokingly tweeted to her, “you sounded fantastic with @aliciakeys!” JoJo joked right back, “Thank you — really big win for me tonight!!”

She took things a step further on Snapchat, too, by uploading a video of herself singing along with Maren’s hit “80s Mercedes with the caption, “Big win for me tonight.” LOL!

Maren’s first hit single, “My Church,” was just released a year ago, and already, she’s established herself as a force to be reckoned with in country music. She was nominated for four Grammys this year, and wound up beating out Brandy Clark, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert to take home Best Country Solo Performance. Not too shabby!

Plus, of course, there was her epic duet with Alicia. The ladies previously teamed up for CMT Crossroads, so they’ve worked together before, and flawlessly sang a rendition of the 26-year-old’s song “Once” at the awards show. Talk about making a Grammys debut with a bang, right?!

