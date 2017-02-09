Messy Mya: 5 Things to Know About Late Rapper With Lawsuit Filed Against Beyonce

The estate of late rapper, Messy Mya, has filed a lawsuit against Beyone for using one of the YouTuber’s famous lines in her song ‘Formation’ without permission. So, who exactly is this artist, whose estate is asking for more than $20 million in the legal papers?! Get to know him here.

1. He was shot dead in a horrific fashion

Messy Mya (real name Anthony Barre) was leaving his unborn son’s baby shower on Nov. 14, 2010 in New Orleans when he was tragically shot and killed. His death quickly went viral after a photo of his body at the crime scene surfaced online. A man named Jason Hamilton was arrested for the shooting one week after Messy Mya’s death, but in 2013, he was dropped from all charges because new evidence proved he wasn’t at the scene.

2. He as a comedian YouTuber

Before his death, Mya earned significant online fame thanks to his YouTube channel, on which he would post videos joking about the people and violence of his area.

3. He’s featured in Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ video

Because Beyonce’s “Formation” video was a hit at the government’s response to Hurricane Katrina, it made sense for her to reference the New Orleans native. However, now the late rapper’s estate is suing Bey for using one of Mya’s voce and best-known phrases, ‘I like that,’ without getting permission first.

4. Some found him insulting

While Messy Mya was a hit on YouTube, there were plenty of viewers who also weren’t fans of his savage jokes and insulting videos. However, when he died, tribute videos quickly poured in all over the Internet, with the New Orleans community uniting in remembrance.

5. He had a difficult past

Messy Mya’s mother was shot and killed by her own boyfriend when he was just 13. Mya and his sister were in the house at the time of the shooting, and were the ones who called the police to the scnee.

