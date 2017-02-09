Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Why She Doesn’t Want Him To Grow Back Trademark Hair

It’s pretty clear that Selena Gomez is MAJORLY into The Weeknd, but would she have been as attracted to him if he didn’t chop his hair off in September? We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that Sel is totally not about her man’s unique old ‘do — here’s why!

Selena Gomez, 24, has one important rule for The Weeknd: Keep your hair short and clean cut! “Selena has mentioned to The Weeknd that she wouldn’t like to see him grow back his hair like he had it when he first got famous,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he is too handsome to go back to that look.” Awww!

The Internet blew up when the “Starboy” singer debuted his shaved down head in September. After all, he quickly became recognizable at the beginning of his career simply because of his thick dreads, which he styled straight up on top of his head! The cut was certainly a big change, and Selena clearly took notice.

The Weeknd had reasons of his own for chopping his locks, though. “I couldn’t walk around without seeing the f***in Weeknd hair,” he explained in a January interview with GQ. “That’s what I called it. New artists, artists that have been around forever — I’m not going to say names — but they were f***in growing their hair.” On top of that, he added, he liked the fact that he was able to “blend in” more since getting rid of the dreads.

Of course, he’s far from “blending in” these days. After all, his relationship with Selena has been highly publicized, and he’s been in headlines more than ever lately. It is Selena Gomez, though — seems like a pretty good trade-off to us!

