Drake & JLo Split: Their Romance Has ‘Cooled Off’ — Is He Trying To Win Rihanna Back?

Is this Hollywood’s latest love triangle? A new report claims Drake and Jennifer Lopez are on the verge of a split as their steamy romance has ‘cooled off’ BIG TIME! With the rapper seemingly on the market again, will he chase after Rihanna?

This is a MAJOR bummer! We thought Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, were “Forever,” but a heartbreaking report from Feb. 9 suggests otherwise. The lovebirds “have taken some time apart, not because they don’t want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane,” a source confirms to E!. “They have just cooled things off a bit and it’s not as fast as it was in the beginning.” OK, so it sounds like they haven’t officially called it quits just yet, but conflicting schedules in the celebrity world are the kisses of death.

While their rocky romance may come as a surprise to some, let’s not forget that there have been clear cut signs! For one, Drizzy is thousands of miles away in Europe on his Boy Meets World tour. Distance can make the heart grow fonder, or, just create unwanted space, which may be the reason why JLo was caught crying in the middle of a recording session with Stevie Mackey. Making matters worse, the “One Dance” hottie’s old flame, India Love, is popping back up on the radar thanks to her sizzling naked selfies!

Drake has a habit of running back to his exes, and Rihanna is no exception! “Drake cares about JLo, but he misses Rihanna,” a different insider revealed to Life & Style, reaffirming that the couple have definitely pumped the breaks for now. As for RiRi, she’s a single gal who’s totally turning up the heat on Harper’s Bazaar‘s latest cover, so what’s to stop her from reconnecting with Drizzy? Absolutely nothing! Hopefully everyone gets out of this difficult situation without any hurt feelings!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna and Drake will get back together? Or will he stay with JLo?

