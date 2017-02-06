See Lady Gaga’s Entire Super Bowl Weekend Wardrobe In Houston & Vote For Your Fave

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Even though it was Tom Brady that was the MVP of Super Bowl 51, it was Lady Gaga that stole the show all weekend long. She headed to Houston where she rocked a slew of sexy outfits the entire time! There were so many gorgeous looks to choose from & we can’t decide which was our fave! What do you think? VOTE.

Super Bowl 51 was all about the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, but Lady Gaga, 30, managed to steal the spotlight all weekend long. The Super Bowl 51 weekend kicked off in Houston, Texas on Feb. 2nd, and Gaga opted to wear a bunch of different amazing outfits the entire time.

It all started at the Pepsi Super Bowl LI half time show press conference at the George R Brown Convention Centre when Gaga opted for quite the patriotic look. She opted to wear a Versace Spring 2017 jacket, skirt and boots. The navy blue retro varsity jacket featured red and cream stripes which she paired with a high-waisted red midi skirt that had plunging slits on the sides. She topped the entire look off with tight, mid-calf lace-up boots with red chunky heels.

The weekend continued when she wore head-to-toe Versace Spring 2017 to another event. She opted to wear a skin-tight purple and green outfit with a crop top tucked into super high-waisted hot pants. Gaga topped her look off with a matching floor-length windbreaker duster coat, black strappy heels, and the cutest purse that was just a giant football with a handle.

It only got better from there when Gaga opted to wear an all black ensemble to the Super Bowl LI Pre-Show Game. She donned a Vera Wang Spring 2017 top and hi-lo skirt and the crop top had billowing sleeves, while the hi-lo skirt was cutout in the front flaunting a little mini skirt, while the back of the skirt flowed into a long train. She tied to the look together with simple black pumps. Right before the game started, Gaga got ready in her dressing room wearing just a pink jersey t-shirt, underwear, and a football helmut — it was hilarious.

The main outfits though, were without a doubt her performance looks. She started the show in a full custom Versace beaded and Swarovski crystal bodysuit with matching boots and then later switched into her second custom Versace beaded and Swarovski crystal outfit which featured the same boots, crystal underwear, and bedazzled shoulder pads.

We are obsessed with all of Gaga’s outfits and we cannot decide which look was our favorite! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.