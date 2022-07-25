You’ve Probably Never Seen a Waterproof Shoe This Stylish

Image Credit: Яна Айбазова / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is here, which means we’re all heading to the water for a break from the sun. It’s the time and place to have fun and be carefree, but even the beach calls for some preparation. A lot of our summer adventures can be elevated with waterproof shoes because there’s nothing worse than ruining a new pair of shoes while enjoying the waves.

But here comes the next issue. As you all know, waterproof shoes don’t have the best reputation for being cute. Not anymore, though. We found the perfect waterproof sandals that will accentuate all of your summer fits. Say goodbye to unflattering waterproof shoes, and hello to the Reef Women’s Water Vista Sandal. These shoes are perfectly water-resistant and fashionable, giving us the best of both worlds. Even better, they’re available on Amazon for only $55.

Stylish and waterproof isn’t your typical combination, but the Reef Women’s Water Vista Sandal is here to change that. These water-resistant vacation sandals are perfect for your next adventure, featuring an adjustable velcro back strap. The ethylene vinyl sole ensures comfort whether you’re strolling through the water, sand or even mud. They are super simple to clean, so you can wash them off for a refresh and head out again.

The superior, water-resistant straps make these sandals as fashionable as they are comfortable. The insole is matched with a dual density lightweight footbed and outsole. In other words, this outsole has amazing traction and is super durable. Rest assured knowing this shoe can withstand any and all types of terrain and elements.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

These comfortable sandals encourage carefree behavior – perfect for the summertime. All Reef products are designed to ensure comfortability in any environment. Wear these sandals in the water, to the beach, to run errands or anywhere else. Thanks to the comfort and stylish design, these shoes are a summer staple.

Shop these sandals in all sizes from 5-11. These summer shoes also come in 13 different colors, featuring black, pink, white, and olive. Choose your favorites, and get ready for the ultimate convenience, comfort, and style.

Two worlds collide with the Reef Women’s Water Vista Sandal, giving you the perfect water-resistant and fashionable shoes. The comfort and affordability make these vacation sandals even better, giving you all the more reason to hurry and jump on this affordable price.