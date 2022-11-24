Black Friday Sale: Give Any Room A Mini Makeover For Under $20

Image Credit: Photographee.eu / Adobe Stock



The holidays are a wonderful time to refresh your wall space. After all, the walls dictate how a room feels and lead the way for other décor decisions. However, painting is not always an option. It can be messy, pricey, time-consuming and if you’re renting, not even allowed. Instead of permanent changes, consider adding some wall art that can pull your room together.

Dressing up your walls is an instant way to add some personality to your home. It’s a great alternative for those who are renting or don’t have the time to paint an entire room. That’s why we’ve put together a roundup of awesome wall art pieces that are all under $20 thanks to these Black Friday deals.

Minimalist Art Prints: Buy Them on Amazon

If you find yourself staring at a large empty wall, we may have just what you need. This set of nine minimalist art prints will instantly fill your wall with feminine line art, botanical plants, and landscapes. Although these posters come unframed, their 8×10 size makes it easy to find suitable frames if you prefer.

This set also comes with forty adhesive glue dots so you can easily set up the posters on your favorite empty wall. These waterproof and durable posters are made with heavy cardstock that’s laminated to make them last. Pick up this set of minimalistic boho wall art for less than $9 on Amazon and start filling up your wall.



Botanical Art Prints: Buy Them on Amazon

If you have a green thumb and want to add a vintage feel to your home, then these botanical prints are the way to go. These prints feature beautiful illustrations of wildflowers in muted colors that give off a timeless look. They are also the perfect addition if you’re going for a modern farmhouse or boho vibe.

This unframed six-piece collection is ideal for adding a touch of lively greenery with none of the hassles. Bring a natural, organic vibe to your home with these art pieces for less than $13 today.



Inspirational Quote Canvas: Buy it on Amazon

Add a little inspiration and motivation to your space with canvas wall art. Made of high-quality HD prints on premium canvas, this wall art is waterproof, and UV and fade-resistant. This 12×16 canvas is easy to hang on any wall in the house or office.

Not only does this wall art look great, but its message is meant to inspire all who read it, and its stylish design is sure to fit into any décor. Fill your walls with inspirational wall art for less than $14.



Matisse Art Prints: Buy Them on Amazon

Add some French flair with these stylized art exhibition prints. These beautiful prints feature stunning, colorful silhouettes that are perfect for adding pops of color to your space while still keeping it minimal.

This set of six is available in different hues, so you can choose the one that best complements your current décor. Whether you opt for one of the pastels or the subtle shades of green, this wall art collection is sure to make a bold statement for just under $12.



Elegant Art Print: Buy it on Amazon

If delicate elegance is your aesthetic this subdued print is a perfect decorative choice. Built with thick stretcher bars for a gallery-quality profile, this quality canvas measures 16×20 inches and is prefabricated to be hung with any nail, screw, or other basic wall-hanging hardware.

Whether you want to add a dash of class to your bedroom or home office, this high-fashion artwork is the perfect pick. Get yours today for an outstanding 61% off.



Picture Hanging Kit: Buy it on Amazon

Rounding up this list isn’t a work of art, but rather the tool needed to hang the five pieces outlined above. This picture hanging kit contains nails, screws, a mini-gradient level, picture hangers and rolls of steel wire.

It gives you a lot of choices when hanging up your artwork, so regardless of its size, you can be sure it’ll stay put. Each piece is made of high-quality materials to ensure your painting, photo or poster remains in place for years to come. Snag this set while it’s on sale for over 30% off.

Save on wall decor today

Take your room design to the next level by adding some new art pieces to your walls. Pick some of the featured prints that match your aesthetic and start personalizing your home. Right now, all of these print sets and tools are under $20 for Black Friday, making this home makeover super affordable.