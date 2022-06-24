TikTokers Are Using This $4 Beauty Product To Revolutionize Their Mascara Game

Image Credit: deagreez/Adobe

Mascara is the perfect way to make your eyes pop by adding volume and length to your lashes. Picture this, though: you’re almost ready to head out the door, and all you have left is to apply mascara — but it leaves a smudge and ruins your look. There are few things more annoying than when you’re almost ready to go but have to do makeup repair before heading out because your mascara has left an unwanted mark.

Opicqey Silicone Face Mask Brush: $4.39 (Orig. $5.20) – Buy it on Amazon

Fortunately, we came upon this TikTok hack to smudge-free mascara application and we just had to share this game-changing beauty tool with you. Get it today on Amazon while it’s only $4.

The TikTok video features the Opicqey Silicone Face Mask Brush, which you use as a shield when applying mascara. Silicone is easy to clean, so if your mascara leaves any marks or smudges, just wash or wipe your brush off. It’s much easier than having to make last-minute makeup fixes.

You can use Opicqey’s product for more than just mascara. The brush is originally for applying skincare products, making this a must-have multipurpose addition. Use it to evenly apply face masks, peels, serums or other skincare products. No matter the product you’re applying, you can put it on as thick or thin as desired thanks to how much control over the product this Silicone Face Mask Brush gives you during application.

Save yourself the trouble and get the Silicone Face Mask Brush set of two brushes to keep your makeup-free of mascara marks and smudges or to put on a face mask after a long day of makeup. Don’t miss grabbing a set from Amazon while Opicqey’s brushes are still 16% off.