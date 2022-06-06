Celebs Like Sydney Sweeney Are Bringing Overalls Back: Get Your Own Pair For $20

Image Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The thought of rocking overalls gives us a lot of nostalgic feelings. You may have a blast from the past remembering childhood photos of you sporting your fave pair. Recently, we’ve seen celebs like Sydney Sweeney posting pictures in some adorable overalls, so we can officially say this trend is back.

Lucky for you, we’ve found the perfect pair of overalls for the summer for just over $20. The breezy YESNO Baggy Cotton Rompers Overalls check off all the boxes for style and comfortability.

These 100% cotton overalls are a must, especially for those warm-weather days. The legs of the overalls are cropped at ankle length and feature a cute side split on both legs. Their baggy look is really in right now and it makes for a cozy, yet chic look.

You can easily pair the overalls with your favorite strappy or gladiator sandals with this for a fun summer look. Feeling sporty? Wear your favorite sneakers for a comfy and casual look. These overalls are also great for layering so you can wear them all year long. In the summer and spring, wear a fun printed t-shirt or tank top underneath, and opt for long sleeves or sweaters for wintertime.

Another great feature is the added pockets. The overalls have two real (not the annoying fake ones) pockets at the front. So now you can store your phone, keys and wallet without lugging around a big purse.

The overalls come in a variety of colors and prints so you have plenty of options. Go with laid-back neutrals or pick fun patterns. You can create so many looks with these overalls, you may even want to get one for every day of the week.

Let’s welcome back this nostalgic trend with open arms. With all of these celeb inspirations, we want to make the baggy overalls look our own. Now you can when you add the YESNO Baggy Cotton Overalls to your wardrobe. This trend will be around for a while, so take this look with you all year-round. For only $20, why not try it out?