Get The Trendy Slides Everyone Is Wearing This Summer For Under $25

Nothing beats the versatility of comfortable pair of slip-on shoes. In the summer, the preferred pair for many is a simple pair of cushioned slide sandals. This year, TikTok has spoken and declared that the Cushionaire Women’s Feather Recovery Slide just may be one the most comfortable slides ever designed.

For under $25, you can see what all the TikTok hype is all about, just in time for your summertime plans.

These slides are the perfect things to slip into after spending all day on your feet at work, after an intense gym session, or even if you’re just tired of wearing your cute (but uncomfortable) shoes at an event. An added bonus is that they’re non-slip and waterproof, so they can so work as your designated “pool shoes.”

For those who experience chronic pain or discomfort in their feet, this is definitely a trend you will be interested in. These soft, flexible shoes have a foam sole so it really feels like you’re walking on a cloud. Even the Amazon reviews rave about these must-have shoes:

“I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype, well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size, I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not. Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend,” says one reviewer.

Choose from 18 color options to find one (or a few) that best fits your style and vibe. The slides also have a 1.75-inch platform, making them a part of the growing platform shoe trend we keep seeing everywhere.

That’s enough from us, now see for yourself why the Cushionaire Women’s Feather Recovery Slide has TikTok buzzing right now. For just around $25, this is an affordable trend you don’t want to miss out on, especially with summer right around the corner.