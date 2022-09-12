‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Never Leaves Town Without This Beauty Product On Hand

Image Credit: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-mOgyNgz9sdH_q7WfABDzzSpsiU6W1d_ugNJaP4tAFE/edit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can really never have too many beauty products – especially when they are sure to work. Recently, beauty enthusiast and Southern Charm star, Madison LeCroy, revealed some of her beauty must-haves. On the southern starlet’s list is this iconic LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask: $24 – Buy it on Amazon

Wake up to super soft lips when you use this refreshing sleep mask. If you’re in tune with the beauty world, you’ve definitely heard of this lip care essential, but for those unfamiliar, allow us to explain.

The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask is truly a fan favorite. Simply leave the mask on overnight and wake up to soft, plump lips. It works to soothe and moisturize your lips overnight, giving them a smoother and more supple feel.

The original flavor, berry, is beloved but there are other options like gummy bear, sweet candy, mango, and vanilla – so you can get the whole collection. Even though the mask is for nighttime use, you can still use it throughout the day to keep your lips moisturized.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

This soothing lip balm is packed with antioxidants that work to deliver extreme moisture to your lips thanks to the Moisture Wrap™ Technology and Berry Mix Complex™ formula.

Madison LeCroy isn’t the only LANEIGE lover, this best-selling product (one is bought every three seconds) is highly-rated on Amazon. Read why reviewers are calling it their “Favorite beauty product,”

“It’s moisturizing, glossy, smells great, and is satisfying to put on. (…) I do not just use during the night, I use it multiple times during the day. I have had three “berry” flavors and one “ginger snap.” I like them both, but “gingersnap” was definitely so special because it was seasonal.”

Show your lips some love and add the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask to your beauty routine. You can see for yourself why our favorite Southern Charm star loves it.