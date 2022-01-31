Be Prepared For The Winter With These Stylish Snow Boots That Have Over 25k Reviews & Are Under $100

Looking for a pair of snow boots for women under $100? You may think such a find doesn’t exist, but these 100% leather & textile boots will prove you wrong.

We are in the thick of winter, meaning you’ll want the best shoes to step into the thick of snow. Seriously, put those nice Nike shoes away — you need something more heavy-duty. “Heavy-duty” doesn’t mean you have to break the bank, however; we’ve found the best snow boots for women under $200, right on Amazon: Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden Ii Snow Boot, which is $80 for the Black/Columbia Grey option.

Get the Columbia Women’s Ice Maiden li Snow Boot here for $79.99.

There are other color combinations, too, such as black and grey camouflage ($79) and brown and beige ($80). The price depends on the color and prints you select, but each boot offers the same quality and amazing features — let’s break those down. First off, these snow boots for women are made of 100 percent leather and textile. No flimsy materials here! What really stands out about these boots, however, is that they’re truly designed for snowy and rugged terrain. The boots are built with “Omni-GRIP” and “advanced traction technology,” which means that they have a “multi-zone tread pattern ensures solid footing on many surfaces.” Basically, that means you won’t go sliding away in the snow — these shoes give you solid footing. These boots are weatherproof and made of waterproof leather, too: a sudden hailstorm won’t spell the end for the fabric on these shoes! You won’t be shivering if you found yourself in such a situation, either, since these boots are packed with 200g insulation.

Such durable boots sound like they’re heavy, but they’re really not. The shoes are outfitted with TECHLITE lightweight midsoles, giving your feet a soft cushion to rest against as you trudge through the snow at the slopes. With a full day of walking on your agenda, you’ll want boots with comfy midsoles. Adding to the comfortable — and fashionable — features of these boots are the faux fur lining the collar of the boots and tongue lining, which is a cozy and stylish touch that’ll complement all your fur-lined winter coats. The lace-up feature is another stylish touch, while simultaneously ensuring that your boots fit snugly.

More than 25,200 people have reviewed these popular boots, which have been deemed an “Amazon’s Choice” product with a 4.7 out of 5 average star rating. We’ve went ahead and pulled out some stand-out remarks about these boots from these thousands of reviews: “They do not make my calf feel like its in a cast like most of the heavy duty cold weather boots do,” one customer noted, while another wrote, “These boots are extremely comfortable! I can wear them all day and don’t want to take them off! ”

“They’ve kept my feet warm and most importantly DRY during 2 past winter storms in the PNW,” another shopper, who’s from the chilly Pacific Northwest, wrote. A fellow customer from a city in a snowy area gushed, “After two winters as a rural mail carrier, blowing through 15 (15!!!) pairs of supposed ‘waterproof, durable’ boots, both men’s and women’s, I finally just gave up. Columbia has never really done me wrong in the past. These were a wonderful style, looked comfortable and had the criteria I needed (leather, rubber sole, waterproof, etc).”

As you can see, these boots walk the talk — through thick paths of snow, that is.