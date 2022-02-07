Selena Gomez’s Cozy Winter Puffer Coat Is Currently On Sale For Under $200

Selena Gomez has been loving her puffy, marble print winter coat & if you want to copy her look, you can shop her exact jacket on sale, right here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez, 29, is always rocking some sort of fabulous outfit and this winter there is one look she has been loving – her UGG Catherina Puffer Jacket in Black/White Marble. The oversized jacket is the perfect piece to add to your winter wardrobe and the best part is, it’s currently on sale for under $200.

The jacket originally costs $350 but is currently 50% off so it can be all yours for just $174.99 – that means, you save a whopping $175.

Selena has worn the hooded, water-proof jacket in many different ways. Just recently, she wore it on top of her tan UGG Judith Cardigan and matching UGG Terri Pants in Granite with a pair of black suede UGG Femme Boots.

Before that, she wore it with a pair of brown Krost Forever Sweatpants, a matching Krost Real Crewneck, and a pair of chunky Puma Rs-Curve Glow Sneakers.

If there’s one thing Selena loves, it is without a doubt a stylish winter coat and aside from her puffer, she’s been wearing a slew of other fluffy coats this season. Most recently, Selena rocked a bright Proenza Schouler Faux Fur Belted Coat in Green with a pair of Sam Edelman Dandrea Lug Sole Loafers, a Prada Padded Nappa Tote Bag, and a black Ororo Thermolite Battery Heated Parka Jacket on top to keep her warm.

We absolutely love Selena’s puffer coat but you have to act fast if you want to snag this amazing price because the deal won’t last forever.