Sarah Jessica Parker Said This Volumizing Spray is ‘A Must’ & It’s Under $25

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Serge Norman is a well-known celebrity hairstylist, with clients like Sarah Jessica Parker, Julia Roberts, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Meghan Markle, and more. He created his own hair brand and uses the products on his clients and they love them all! Specifically, Sarah Jessica Parker said the Serge Normant Dream Instant Volumizing Hairspray Styling Mist is “a must” for your hair to provide extra volume, texture, and body.



Shop the Serge Normant Dream Instant Volumizing Hairspray Styling Mist for $22.49 on Amazon today!

“It works for so many people,” SJP told People. She also suggested, “Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body.” This spray is award-winning and sprays on the hair clear — not like many dry shampoos that leave a white finish when you apply. There are natural Zeolite minerals and vegetal White Lupine Protein in the spray as well, to strengthen and hydrate your hair to create the perfect hold. It’ll provide the perfect combination of undone yet fabulous hair to form the effortless body. The Serge Normant Voluminizing Spray is also the perfect product to touch up your hair through the day or night to give it some extra energy. Say goodbye to flat hair!

This volumizing spray isn’t only beloved by celebrities, but also by Amazon customers. “A great tool for those of us with fine hair. Provides overall body, plumping up strands as well as volumizing specific sections of hair by spraying from underneath and then gently blending sections. Also extends the time between washings and the lifecycle of follicles. The scent is very pleasant and definitely worth the money,” one customer shared.