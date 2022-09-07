These ‘Life-Changing’ Reusable Cotton Pads Are Game Changers In Any Skincare Routine

Image Credit: dusk / adobe stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With a lot of us taking a deeper look at our environmental impact, sustainable practices are becoming more mainstream. From thrifting your clothes to eliminating single-use plastic, there are plenty of ways to decrease the amount of waste you create.

30 Pack Reusable Makeup Remover Pads: $9.99 – Buy it on Amazon

Sustainable practices can even enter your beauty routine when you swap out single-use applicators for reusable ones like these Reusable Makeup Remover Pads. Cut down on your daily waste with these bamboo pads that can be washed up 1,000 times.

This 30-pack features three different types of pads that give you plenty of variety to address all of your skincare needs. It includes 10 bamboo terry scrub pads, 10 soft bamboo pads, and 10 charcoal bamboo makeup remover pads.

Use the scrubbing pads for exfoliating, the soft ones for cleansing or applying toner, and the makeup remover pads to purify your skin as you wipe off your makeup. These eco-friendly bamboo pads are as great for your skin as they are for the environment.

Use each pad with your regular skincare products for as long as needed. You can even flip them over to the other side to get more use. Thanks to the non-slip design, these reusable wipes will glide across your skin with ease and you won’t have to worry about dragging or irritation.

Don’t just take our word for it. One Amazon reviewer left a video review raving about these bamboo pads saying, “LOVE THIS PRODUCT. I’ve already purchased twice and referred many friends!!”

When you’ve gotten all of the use out of a pad, just add it to the mesh, cotton laundry bag (included with your purchase) and toss it into the washing machine. For an even more eco-friendly approach, hand wash your bamboo pads and let them air dry.

Sustainability and skincare meet with these Reusable Makeup Remover Pads. Add these to your cart today and leave your skin nice and soft while also lessening your environmental impact.