Over 21,000 People Swear By This BHA Exfoliant That Clears Blackheads & Pores & Is Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been feeling like the past year has taken a toll on your skin, you’re in luck because there is one secret ingredient that helps unclogs pores and blackheads in no time – BHA. This Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant has over 21,200 positive reviews and it’s because it seriously works. It works on all skin types and tones, even sensitive, and it’s under $30 – what more could you ask for?

Get the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant here for $29.50.

Unlike most exfoliators, this one can be left on so that it actively works to purge the dirt in your skin. It’s made with 2% BHA (beta hydroxy acid) which helps unclog pores, get rid of dead skin, smoothes wrinkles and fine lines, and brighten and even out skin tone. It is a serious miracle product as it targets all of your skin concerns in one swipe. After using, you will notice how smooth your skin texture is and you’ll be left with a gorgeous glow. It’s non-abrasive and is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin, plus, it hydrates while it exfoliates. e-backed

There’s a reason why over 21,000 people gave this product positive reviews and it’s because they swear by it. One happy customer went so far as to say that this product is a “miracle in a bottle.” They continued to gush, “I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, Whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!!”