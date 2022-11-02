This All-In-One $5 Eyeshadow Stick Comes In 16 Different Colors

Image Credit: TheVisualsYouNeed / Adobe Stock

It’s time for a makeup refresh. With the holidays on the horizon, you’ll surely have plenty of opportunities to create the perfect full-face look, whether that’s subtle glam or all-out extravagance.

When it comes to serving up a glamorous style, it’s all about the eyes. Unleash your inner makeup artist by creating beautiful, bold eye looks with this essential eyeshadow stick. NYX’s Jumbo Eye Pencil comes in a broad range of colors to create a timeless look, from classic smokey eyes to bright illuminating shadow designs.

The best part: it’s only $5, making it a no-brainer addition to your makeup bag. Read on for all the details.

More About This Must-Have

Accentuate your eyes with the Jumbo Eye Pencil from NYX to create an elegant, neutral, or dramatic look.

This pencil is perfect for applying your eyeshadow just the way you want it, and it’s small and convenient enough to toss in your purse for mid-day touch-ups. Since it’s a pencil, application is precise and you’ll be done in a flash.

This cruelty-free crayon is available in 16 creamy shades and can be used as a highlighter, eyeliner, or eyeshadow for a pop of vibrant color anywhere you need it. It applies smoothly, without pulling or tugging, and its long-lasting, fade-defying formula is available in multiple finishes, from matte to metallic.

Here’s why one Amazon reviewer says they “want all of the colors”:

“I love these pencils. Now I have 4 of them (black, golden, blue and lavender) they are so nice to just ‘swish’ on and I’m ready to go. Going to buy another one soon.”

Give yourself a glam upgrade with this affordable must-have eyeshadow stick. You can add this staple to your makeup bag for just $5 today.