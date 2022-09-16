This Cozy Sweatshirt Is Just The Right Amount Of Light & Breezy To Take You From Summer To Fall

Image Credit: Yuriy Shevtsov / Adobe Stock

It’s that season — sweater season to be exact. Fall’s arrival means it’s time to break out your favorite sweaters and add some new ones to your closet. Sweaters are one of our favorite parts of the season, from the chic look to the cozy feel. Truly, you can never have too many sweaters.

This Color Block Hoodie Sweater delivers the best of both worlds. It combines the comfiness of a sweater with the practicality of a hoodie to keep you dry during any unexpected rain showers. It’s also great for this seasonal transition period where we can expect lingering summer breezes as we prepare for the crisp fall weather. Keep reading for the details on this autumn essential.

Color Block Hoodie Sweater: $23 – $29

Stay cute and cozy in this must-have Color Block Hoodie Sweater. You can choose from traditional fall colors like the dark grey or wine red, or you can go with some evergreen options like blue or coral. You also have the option to order it as a zip-up or a pullover, giving you the freedom to choose your own style.

This versatile sweater is made from super soft knitted polyester, so it feels as cozy as it looks. The ribbed design is flattering while also keeping you comfortable. You can pair this comfy sweater with your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual look that’s perfect for running errands or grabbing lunch. Another idea: get it in your favorite team’s colors to stay cute and comfy from the tailgate through the game.

Cute and comfortable looks are one of our favorite parts of fall. This Color Block Hoodie Sweater checks all of the boxes, making it a must-have for your wardrobe this season. Add this essential to your closet for the ultimate combination of style and coziness. Stay comfy, everyone.