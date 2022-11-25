This Silly Christmas Gift Idea Is Perfect For The Husband That’s Impossible To Shop For

Image Credit: bernardbodo/Adobe

If you have a man in your life who appreciates gag gifts as much as practical gifts, then look no further than Ballsy’s Jolly Jewels gift pack. Standard mens’ hygiene gift sets typically include things like basic body washes, deodorizers, and colognes, whereas this unique Ballsy gift set includes more specialized items for a particular section of the body (one that many may not spend enough time grooming). It includes “Ballwash” for the “nuts, butt, and body,” a deodorizer simply called “sack spray,” and a “nut rub” cologne that smells of the fresh, ocean air.

The Jolly Jewels pack certainly makes a great joke gift, but it’s also nothing to scoff at. Its vigorous “Ballwash” is made from high-quality ingredients to effectively and naturally eliminate those stinky odors.

Other ‘men-focused’ body wash and deodorant brands tend to use overwhelming smells to hide (but not eliminate) bad smells, while these wash and deodorizing formulas were created to subtly refresh with the scents of charcoal and the sea. In other words, he gets to smell good but not overpower every room he walks into with dominating fragrances.

Right now this kit has an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon. One of those happy customers confirmed this Ballsy gift set keeps their ‘Balls fresh all day’ in their five-star review: “I use this almost daily,” they said. “My balls don’t have that musty smell or feeling during the day anymore. I use the body wash for the genitals and booty and then run the balm-like product on my jewels and I’m good to go.”

With a nearly 50% off deal on Amazon, Ballsy’s Jolly Jewels pack is a great and hilarious holiday gift for any dude in your life. It’s also the perfect, funny gag present to bring along for a Christmas gift exchange party.