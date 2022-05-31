Celebs Like Meghan Markle Are Making A Case For Wearing This Playful Print This Summer

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sundresses are a summer staple, but we don’t talk nearly enough about this underrated favorite: the wrap dress. Nothing says summer like a flowy, printed wrap dress. Style icon Meghan Markle has really been paving the way and giving us all the fashion inspo. She’s been spotted multiple times sporting playfully printed outfits and we are obsessed. We found an affordable, stylish option on Amazon: the ECOWISH V-Neck Wrap Dress.

ECOWISH V-Neck Wrap Dress: Buy it on Amazon

Give all of the best boho vibes when you rock this wrap dress. It comes with either short or long sleeves. Suitable for breezy summer days or soft autumn nights. It’s 100% cotton and it’s as comfortable as it is cute. It has a slightly ruffled slit that accentuates its playful form perfectly. Just wrap the dress and tie to close and finish the look off with the perfect bow.

It comes in a variety of patterns, from different colors featuring white polka dots to floral print. Wear this maxi dress with heeled sandals to a daytime party, keep it casual with sandals, or pair it with heels and your favorite cosmetics for an evening look. The dress gives us a lot, yet keeps it simple so you have a lot to work with to make it your own.

If you’re expecting this summer, this wrap dress could be a great option. It’s comfortable and cute so you can look and feel your best in it. Just size up and rock it the way you want to.

Take it with you on vacation, wear it shopping, or use it as a coverup after the beach or pool. Wherever you’re heading this summer, you can customize the ECOWISH V-Neck Wrap Dress for the occasion. Take a page from Meghan Markle’s book and wear playful prints this summer with this killer wrap dress.