Here’s How Meghan Markle Rocked The Business Casual Look That’s So Trendy This Summer

Image Credit: Karlos Garciapons / Adobe Stock

Meghan Markle is known for her classic, chic style year-round, but her latest summer look has us raving. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted rocking sophisticated tailored shorts in the most graceful way, and they’ve given us all the summer inspiration we needed. She paired these long, tailored shorts with a tucked-in white button-down blouse. To finish her look, she added a brown belt to match her pointed-toe pumps and clutch. Even though she wore shorts, she did it in such an elevated and chic way, making them perfect for any and every occasion.

Belle Poque Women Bermuda Shorts: $19.99 – $26.99 – Buy it on Amazon

Whether you’re heading to the office or out for lunch with friends, these business casual shorts are perfect, and you can’t go wrong with recreating her look. The Belle Poque Bermuda Shorts are the perfect look-a-likes. The best part? They’re available on Amazon for as low as $19.99! Adding elegance to your wardrobe has never been easier, or more affordable.

Thanks to Meghan Markle, longer shorts are in style, and they’re elevating everyday looks. If you’ve been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex, these budget-friendly shorts are perfect for you. Don’t let their super low price fool you though; their high-quality design will leave you wanting to buy another pair. Made of cotton and spandex, these elastic-waist shorts provide a great stretch for all body types. Staying comfortable is a breeze in this elegant look.

These wide-leg shorts come with belt loops, letting you rock a belt just like Markle did. Add a brown one for a classic look, or play around with pops of colors to match different tops. The trousers also feature deep and convenient pockets so you can easily carry your phone, wallet or keys. Another favorite feature of ours is the folded hem which adds a classic yet unique twist to the bottoms.

Casual and comfortable enough to sport anywhere, these shorts are great for parties, the beach or running errands around town. They’re also dressy enough to wear to work, a night out or on vacation. Perfect for just about anything, these shorts might just be the most versatile staple of the summer. Serve four different unique looks as you change your shirt. These shorts go perfectly with a blouse, t-shirt, tank top or crop top. Take your own spin on Markle’s look by getting these shorts in one of 5 color options like khaki, white or green.

Serve sweet sophistication all summer long in Meghan Markle’s business casual look. Get these Belle Poque Bermuda Shorts on Amazon for as low as $19.99, and see how many outfits you can make with this summer staple. For this low price, these shorts definitely won’t last long. Hurry and get the Meghan Markle look before this deal runs out.