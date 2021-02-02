This Makeup Brush Set Loved By Over 4,500 People Is Currently On Sale For Less Than $20

Life is slowly but surely getting back to normal & if you’re looking to replace your old makeup brushes, look no further than this set that’s on sale for under $20!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to makeup brushes, it’s important to either clean them regularly or completely replace them for hygiene reasons. So, if you’re in the market for a new set of everyday brushes, then you’re in luck because the Real Techniques Flawless Base Brush Set is currently on sale at Amazon for $16.19. The set usually retails for $19.99, but they’re currently 19% off, so you save $3.80.

Get the Real Techniques Flawless Base Brush Set here for $16.19.

Included in the set are four brushes – contour, detailer, budding, and square foundation. Even better, the tools come with a brush cup so you can store them all in one easy and convenient place on your counter or vanity. All four brushes help you achieve a flawless face of makeup in just a few simple steps. The brushes are color-coded so you can remember what brush you should be using on different parts of the face. All of the brushes are hand-cut to provide you precision with every use and you won’t want to use any other brushes after using these.

There’s a reason why over 4,5000 people gave these brushes five stars and it’s because they seriously work. One happy customer gushed, “I really enjoy these real Techniques brushes. I don’t do much of makeup but I believe these are good even for the first-timers who want to try their hands on brushes. It was a good experience for the face and the bristles are tightly bound and don’t come off by any means. I also love that what each brush is used for is mentioned on them which makes my life simple.”