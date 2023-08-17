L’Oréal’s Lumi Glotion Is Worth All The Viral TikTok Hype: Shop Now

Image Credit: MICHAELA ZOLAKOVA/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

TikTok tends to easily make beauty or fashion products go viral, forcing people to try out the product themselves, even if it’s not necessarily worth the hype. But, this is not the case with the L’Oréal Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer. It perfectly combines all the best qualities of a tinted moisturizer, highlighter, and liquid bronzer.

Minimalistic beauty is so in — or as it’s known on TikTok, the “no-makeup makeup” look — and with the Lumi Glotion, there is now a way to achieve it perfectly. The skin tint provides just the right amount of coverage, while still giving you that natural glow we are all craving.

If you’re going to the beach, you can throw it on under your SPF to give your skin a little extra glow, or you can use it as a base for your full glam and add all your usual makeup products on top of it. You can even just add the lotion to the high points of your face to create a more luminous effect. It’s so versatile, you can use it for any occasion!

L’Oreal knows how to make a good quality product without a crazy price tag — unlike many other popular makeup brands. The glow lotion is infused with glycerin and shea butter to ensure your skin is looking and feeling hydrated all day long. It is also available in four different skin tones, so you will be able to find the right color for you.