You Don’t Need To Spend $75 On La Mer: This Budget-Friendly Lip Scrub Is Only $4

There are so many ways to invest in yourself, whether it’s a skin treatment, hair product or even working out. If you’re anything like us, when it comes to self-care, our lips often get overlooked. Popular lip balms and scrubs can get pricey, leaving us to abandon our lips’ health.

It’s time to say goodbye to that problem and get soft and healthy lips without breaking the budget. Look no further, the ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub is the key to beautiful, luscious lips. No need to overspend on lip products anymore, since this Amazon lip scrub is just as effective as more popular products and for only $4 on Amazon

Restore the health and softness in your lips with the ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub and Exfoliator. This scrub instantly smooths lip skin. Perfect for dry lips, this .27-ounce lip scrub gently removes dry lip skin, giving your lips a new soft and smooth feel. Additionally, the peppermint flavor will leave your lips smelling as refreshed as they feel. If peppermint isn’t your thing, no worries; there are 11 different flavors to choose from.

Easily apply the Chapstick Total Hydration Scrub by massaging a small amount onto wet lips in a circular motion. Next, remove the lip scrub residue by rinsing it with water and gently wiping it off with a damp cloth. Finally, seal in moisture with a Chapstick Total Hydration lip balm. Voila! You’ve got hydrated and healthy lips.

Rest assured knowing your lips are being treated with all naturally sourced ingredients. This lip scrub is made with sugar crystals, maracuja, coconut oils and vitamin E. It also comes in a small, portable jar, meaning you can bring it any and everywhere. No matter where you are, never worry about dry, chapped lips again.

When practicing self-care, don’t forget to invest in your lips. Thanks to the ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub and Exfoliator, you don’t have to overspend to care for your lips. Take advantage of this deal on Amazon while it lasts.