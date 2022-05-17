Khloe Kardashian Has This Miracle Vitamin C Serum In Her Skincare Routine

Image Credit: Damir Khabirov/Adobe

Skincare has gone beyond face wash and moisturizer. One essential that TikTok, celebrities, and skincare gurus can’t get enough of is Vitamin C serum. Khloe Kardashian raved about Tru Skin’s Vitamin C Serum on her Instagram, and the internet followed suit. Many TikTokers that test the quality of the serum have approved TruSkin. This viral sensation will keep your skin glowing and youthful.

Is it worth the hype? Everyone else thinks so. Find out for yourself. The best part is, it’s under $20.

This verified shopper on Amazon was also on board “This serum has quickly become part of my nightly ritual! I have noticed lines disappearing and altogether my face looks very clear and refreshed. I have been going around without makeup and I get asked all the time [about] my beauty regime. Highly recommend [it]!”

This miracle serum has been crafted with an entirely plant-based formula without artificial coloring, fragrances, parabens, or phthalates. The list of ingredients includes some of the most beneficial resources such as witch hazel, jojoba oil, and hyaluronic acid. It’s also certified cruelty free, so you can use this product to experience brighter-looking skin, smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots while feeling completely guilt-free.

This serum has been rated 4.5 stars by over 100,000 reviewers on Amazon, the majority of which have experienced brighter, younger, and more refreshed skin after using this serum. Join the crowd of people who benefit from this anti-aging, brightening, and hydrating serum.

Usually, this serum is priced at $29.99, but it’s currently on sale for over 30% off, bringing the price down to $19.99. Buy this serum today and save $10!