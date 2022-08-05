Stars Like Kendall Jenner Have Been Sporting This Classic Birkenstock Style

Image Credit: SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Clogs are definitely having a fashion moment, and rightfully so. From heeled mule-style shoes to flat and casual slip-ons, we’ve been spotting celebs in clogs for a while now and we’ve been loving it.

Recently, the couture model we love to keep up with, Kendall Jenner was seen rocking a pair of Birkenstocks. She definitely gave us the style inspo we need to pair these comfy shoes with our favorite jeans or leggings and step out on the town. We found the perfect pair of look-alikes so you can sport this trendy look for less.

The comfy cork clogs have a striking resemblance to Birkenstocks at a fraction of the price, an absolute steal for less than $40. They feature high-quality, 100% genuine suede insoles and a long-lasting EVA outsole so you know you’re investing in shoes you can depend on. The suede insoles contour to your feet, making them just right just for you.

These trendy shoes are as cute as they are cozy. Their upper material is made with soft faux leather and cushioned lining to provide comfort and flexibility with every wear. Plus, the straps are adjustable so you can customize your fit.

These flats feature a small heel of just over an inch to support your arches, so you can literally wear them all day. Sport them with your favorite casual outfits while you’re running errands or grabbing a bite to eat. These versatile shoes are perfect for almost any occasion.

Clog shoes are definitely having a moment and you’re invited. Mimic a celeb look or make them your own while making sure your feet stay comfy and supported. Snag this pair of Birkenstock lookalikes for less than $40 and step forward in comfort and style.