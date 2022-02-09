Jonathan Van Ness Can’t Live Without This $20 Bath Soak On Amazon

‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness swears by this preservative-free & anti-clumping bath soak that costs just $20 & you can shop it right here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You probably know Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix’s revival of Queer Eye, but there is so much more to know about this fabulous, amazing person. For starters, we use the word “person” very deliberately, because although he uses and prefers the pronouns he/him, Jonathan Van Ness actually identifies as nonbinary, and is comfortable using any pronouns. Already, we’re learning so much about our favorite beauty guru!

But don’t worry, we have more fun facts. For example, not only was JVN a male cheerleader in high school, but he was actually the first male cheerleader at his high school. His time as a cheerleader even landed him a scholarship to the University of Arizona, where he initially studied Political Science. However, after just one semester, Jonathan Van Ness dropped out and decided to pursue hairstyling instead.

Although known for his extensive knowledge of everything hair (and his boisterous, laugh-out-loud sense of humor), we can certainly trust his judgment on everything beauty. I mean, just look at his beautiful, clear skin! It almost makes you wish you were the hero nominated for Queer Eye.

Luckily for us, we don’t have to be guests on the show Queer Eye to take JVN’s advice when it comes to aesthetics, because he has recently partnered with GQ to create a video detailing the 10 things he cannot live without.

Number 6 on JVN’s list of things he absolutely cannot live without is this Coconut Milk Bath Soak by Herbivore Botanicals, and for good reason! This milk bath soak is lightly scented and yet fully fragrant, giving you the essence of soothing vanilla and tropical coconut all at once. This bath soak will leave your skin feeling silky-soft, hydrated, and pampered. Not only can you indulge in this bath soak for only $20, but you can also do so guiltlessly because this product is entirely natural, entirely safe, entirely vegan, and sustainably packaged.

Free from gluten, parabens, sulfates, synthetics, and even more, this milk bath soak is a must-have for everyone’s bathtime routine.

Product is in stock and price is accurate at the time of publishing.