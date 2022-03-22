How To Get The Perfect Beach Waves Like Ciara In 5 Easy Steps

If you’ve always wanted to try out the beach waves hairstyle like Ciara but don’t know where to begin, we have got you covered on the exact steps to take, straight from celeb hairstylists.

Ciara is known for her gorgeous long hair which she is always rocking in beach waves and if you want to try out the hairstyle, you’re in luck. HollywoodLife spoke with celebrity hairstylists to help you figure out the exact steps you need to take to achieve the look.

Whether it’s using a texturizing product or using hot tools – you can easily nail this look in just a few simple steps when you follow the expert how-tos, below.

Stacey-Ann Houston, Ulta Beauty Design Team Member & Master Hair Stylist, shared with us EXCLUSIVELY, that in order to get Ciara’s beach waves, “the hair must be cleansed well. The tools you will need are a blow-dryer, blow-dry round brush, and a 1-1/2-inch marcel iron.”

Once you have all of your tools ready, Stacey-Ann said to follow the five steps below:

1. “After the hair is properly cleansed, spray Redken’s One United Spray into the hair and distribute it evenly throughout, and then blow-dry the hair straight.

2. “Create your desired part.

3. “Spray Redken’s Iron Shape 11 Heat Protectant Spray throughout your hair and distribute it evenly from root to ends.

4. “Take a 1-inch parting section of hair and apply Redken’s 12 Spray on each section. Safely hold the iron horizontally, wrap and twist the hair around the iron. Repeat the wrap and twist motion on each section until you reach the ends of the hair. Hold the hair in the iron for about 10 seconds to let the hair heat up, and release. Repeat steps until every section of your hair is curled.

5. “Finally, take a wide-tooth comb and comb the curls out. Add more spray for a light hold.”

If you’re interested in a different technique to achieve the same look, celebrity hairstylist, Clariss Rubenstein, shared, EXCLUSIVELY with HL, her three simple steps:

1. “To get waves like Ciara you will need two things – a flat iron and a dry texture spray.

2. “Take one-inch sections and use your flat iron creating a ‘c’ curve in alternate directions flipping your wrist back and forth in a dramatic motion down the shaft of the hair making sure the ends stay straight.

3. “When the entire head is done, comb with fingers and spray with MONAT STUDIO ONE Dry Texturizing Spray.”