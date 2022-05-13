We Found Drew Barrymore’s $5,000 Floral-Print Dress For $30

Image Credit: zamuruev/Adobe

The weather not only affects our moods but also our fashion choices. While winter calls for thick, cozy clothing items to keep us warm, spring and summer bring the need for breezy and comfortable outfits to keep us cool. Nothing beats a breathable pair of shorts or a flowy floral dress for those hot summer temps.

Drew Barrymore gave us some summer fashion envy last week when she attended the “Power of Women” event in New York City covered in a flowing green floral pattern dress. Unfortunately, Drew’s dress is priced at nearly $5000, so it’s safe to say it’s probably out of a lot of shoppers’ price ranges.

Fortunately, you don’t need to max out all your credit cards to get a dress inspired by Drew’s springtime wardrobe. We found a similar floral print dress for just around $30 on Amazon.

ZESICA Women’s Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap

Whether you’re trying to match Drew Barrymore’s dress or not, a floral print dress is still perfect for this time of year. This much more affordable alternative exemplifies that springtime without breaking the bank.

This dress is available on Amazon in several different sizes and 19 different colors and patterns, so you’re sure to find the right fit for your wardrobe. The green dress may be closest to Drew Barrymore’s ensemble, but you can stock up on other options suitable for all kinds of summer events.

A Comfortable Dress For Sunny Days

Drew Barrymore has got the right idea when it comes to sprucing up your wardrobe for the warmer seasons. Everything is looking a whole lot more green and flowers are blooming, so why not have a dress to match? Check out the dress on Amazon and browse through the wide selection of options available. The perfect, affordable springtime dress may be waiting for you.