TikTok Is Raving About This Botox Alternative That Can Smooth Forehead Lines In One Night

Everyone says stubborn lines and wrinkles are a part of life, but they don’t have to be. Now, women are taking control and getting rid of lines and wrinkles. One of the most common and pesky targets? Forehead lines. Thankfully, Tiktokers have found a solution that doesn’t need Botox.

Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches: $23 – Buy it on Amazon

TikTok is obsessed with this product that smooths lines overnight. Frownies Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches are an easy-to-use patch that smooths forehead lines and helps reveal smooth soft skin. Best of all, this product is under $25 on Amazon, making it way cheaper (and less time-consuming) than Botox while still providing the results you need. Before you book that Botox consultation, try this product out first!

Use these facial patches from Frownies at the end of your nightly skincare routine. Once you’ve washed your face, simply put the patch on. While you’re having sweet dreams and getting your beauty sleep (literally), the patches are plumping and tightening your facial muscles to encourage collagen-building, giving you the line-free skin you desire. Heading out to a big event and notice some lines? No worries, just wear the Frownies patches for at least three hours before an event to see results.

Beauty TikTokers aren’t the only ones raving about this Botox alternative — Amazon reviewers love it too. One satisfied shopper says that after trying “everything from facial massages, to odd exercises, expressions and pinching for blood flow to high end [sic] products,” that Frownies patches were just “incredible!”

If you’re ready to say goodbye to frown lines, look to the Frownie Forehead and Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches. For less than $25 on Amazon, just sleep with them on and wake up refreshed with smooth, wrinkle-free skin. Don’t wait any longer and get this Botox alternative for the smooth skin you deserve.