This $20 Fall Basic Is The Next Thing You Need To Add To Your Cart

Fall is finally here, so it’s time to say goodbye to your summer wardrobe and start stocking up on some staple fall pieces. Luckily, Amazon is doing the season right and has a bunch to choose from. If you’re looking to upgrade your closet for the new season, then check out this ribbed long-sleeve shirt.

Get ready for the season of layering with this essential top. We aren’t the only ones loving this fall basic though — Amazon shoppers are also obsessed. This stylish shirt has been climbing to the top of Amazon’s best-sellers list for a while, and we can totally see why. Get with the trend before it’s gone and snag this fall staple for just $20.

Long Sleeve Henley T-Shirt: $19 – $22

This cute t-shirt is the ideal top for fall. Thanks to the long sleeves and comfortable cotton-mix material, this top is super cozy and has a great stretch factor. The ribbed detail also makes it super stylish while the side buttons and crew neck add some extra flare.

You can wear this top to work, out with friends or even just to lounge around the house. It pairs well with jeans, shorts, leggings and skirts. Get trendy and pair it with a cozy jacket, mom jeans and some platform booties. No matter how you wear it, we’re convinced this top can do no wrong. This Henley T-shirt is perfect for all kinds of weather. It’s thin enough to sport by itself on warmer days but still works perfectly for layering once the weather gets chilly.

This long sleeve top comes in 27 different colors, so you are sure to find the perfect one for your style. Choose from ideal fall colors like burgundy, black or beige. You can also play around with bright colors and choose between pink, blue and green. You can’t go wrong with any of the options, and for such an affordable price, you may want to stock up on a few.

With over 2,000 5-star ratings, we’re convinced this top is an absolute must-have. From the fit to the design, customers can’t get enough. One shopper said “the little bit of stretch gives it a flattering shape” and another said that “these have to be the most comfortable and nicest tops that I have ever bought.”

With fall here, it’s time to stock up on all of the season’s best staple pieces. Get with the trend and pick up this cozy and cute must-have basic. This ribbed long-sleeve shirt is versatile, perfect for layering and pairs well with any and every look. Hurry and get yours for as low as $20 before this deal is gone.