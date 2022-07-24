This $4 Product Will Replace All Your High End Brow Gels

Image Credit: Марина Демешко/Adobe

Eyebrows are so important. They help frame your face and really give your visual personality a unique flair. We love a bold brow look, but eyebrow tinting can be taxing and tedious, and it can be hard to find someone who specializes in the perfect eyebrow lamination looks. There are plenty of hacks to achieve soap brows, but sometimes we want to keep it simple with our products and beauty process.

Take matters into your own hands with this e.l.f Wow Brow Gel for just $4. This buildable brow gel is a hybrid between both wax and gel, meaning you can create full volume brows that will stay in place.

A step above an eyebrow pencil, this gel locks your brow hairs in place so you can enjoy long-lasting, bold brows the whole day and night. The fiber-infused product can be used alone or as a top coat over your brow powder or pencil for an even more striking look.

Whether you want to rock fierce eyeshadow, a bold lip, neutral natural looks, you name it — a bold brow goes with all of them. It’s available in five shades, so you can pick the one that matches your brow color perfectly.

Just start applying at the inner corner and just follow your brow arch and make upward strokes. It can help you get that tinted and laminated look more affordably and without leaving the house.

This product doesn’t just look good. It’s cruelty-free and vegan. It’s free of Phthalates, Parabens, Nonylphenol, Ethoxylates and other harmful ingredients you want to steer clear of when choosing beauty products.

You can snag the e.l.f, Wow Brow Gel to create beautiful, bold brows for just $4 in the comfort of your own home. Frame your face with stunning brows that will stay in place all day, thanks to this reliable product. Remember: bold brows are always a good look.