We Can’t Stop Thinking About This Dua Lipa Approved One-Piece

Temperatures are rising and summer is coming fast, which means beach days are right around the corner. Aside from getting a tan, having a fruity drink, and listening to upbeat music with friends, a day at the beach is the perfect opportunity to spoil your Instagram followers with new content, so having the right swimsuit is the first step.

Recently, Dua Lipa posted a picture by the water in the most flattering cut-out teal one-piece swimsuit, and it got everyone going green with envy. Her cool swimsuit is perfect for summer, but unfortunately, it’s also probably pretty expensive.

Since cut-outs are all the craze with your fave celebs, we figured you might want an affordable dupe instead. Luckily we found one that fits the bill. Best of all? It comes in 42 colors, and some of them are currently on sale. With a choice for every person’s taste, this deal is guaranteed to “Blow Your Mind (Mwah!)”

For only $15, you can get this poolside-approved SweatyRocks swimsuit in a light pink and black shade that will perfectly match your strawberry daiquiri. If that’s not your style, the multi-colored blue option can help you channel your inner Dua.

For a long day in the sun, a swimsuit with a seamless feel is ideal for having fun. The SweatyRocks fabric is silky soft and won’t irritate your skin after a dip in the water. The single-strap style helps provide protection from any fatal slips, and the cutout look can flatter any body type. Who could say “no” to the comfy and chic style of this fun suit?

There’s no need to keep endlessly scrolling for the best swimwear. SweatyRocks has exactly what you need, available on Amazon in enough color options for you to stock up for the entire summer season. Grab the suit that celebrities like Dua Lipa are keeping in their closet, and you’ll never get tired of showing it off. It’s summer, and you deserve to feel as good as you look!