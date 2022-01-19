This Down Jacket Will Keep You Warm All Winter & It’s Less Than 1/4 Of The Price Of A Canada Goose

The weather continues to get chillier & if you’re in search of a cozy jacket, we’ve got the one for you that’s just as warm as a Canada Goose for a quarter of a price!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you want it to be here or not, the weather outside is getting frightful! To face the (mostly) delightful snow and wind, you’re going to need a great down jacket to get you through. Look no further than the Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood, which retails for just $119 on Amazon, but does the job of a Canada Goose, which goes for upwards of $995! The Orolay mid-length down jacket covers your upper thighs and is filled with white duck down with high purity to keep you super warm all winter long!

Buy the Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood for $119.99 here.

Like the popular Canada Goose Parka, this down jacket hits just above your knees and the ultra-warm hood is lined with removable high-quality faux fur to keep you fashionable and warm. The down jacket also features a two-way separated front zipper that demonstrates strong and smooth features, two side-entry pockets that can keep your hands warm and also help with carrying your small items, and adjustable elastic rib cuffs that are destined to keep you warm at all times!

Customers gush over this down jacket in reviews, with one user saying “don’t let the thinness fool you, the coat may be just what you need!” “I have worn this coat in minus 15 degrees wind chill and with a medium weight sweater. I was just right!” they added. Others raved about the amazing water-resistant fabric the down jacket is made out of and claim it’s perfect for bracing the cold wind.

“I was headed to NYC the week after Christmas and knew it was supposed to be one of the coldest stretches ever (15 degrees + windchill) so I ordered this coat to keep me warm since we were going to be doing a lot of walking outside. It was delivered exactly when promised so I had it in time for our trip,” a reviewer explained. “The coat fit great (I’m 5’5″ and weigh 124 and size medium fit perfectly – with a shirt & sweater underneath). It was nice and long too (reached the top of my legs) so it kept me really warm. It was really comfortable and never felt or looked bulky or cumbersome. The zipper goes up nice and high so my neck was warm (although I did wear a scarf so that helped too)! The hood was great — just wish there was a button or snap that connected the two sides of the hood under the neck to keep it more securely in place in the wind. I did have a ribbed hat on underneath because of the extreme cold and the hood stayed up fine even over that.”

Many customers suggest sizing up in the Orolay Down Jacket as it appears to run small. Plus, you want some extra space to bundle up underneath it and add some extra layers! The down jacket comes in a variety of colors on Amazon to choose from, including a rich navy, bright white, army green, and black. Shop now!