Trick Or Treat: How To Achieve A Super Simple, Makeup Artist Approved Halloween Look At Home

Now that Halloween is almost here, it’s time to start thinking of your costume and while we immediately think of what clothes to wear, why not think about a cool makeup look that will tie your whole costume together? HollywoodLife spoke to SFX makeup artist, Mimi Choi, who created Pro-On-The-Go makeup artistry looks created for the NYX Professional Makeup x Cirque Du Soleil It Was All A Dream partnership and you can follow the exact breakdowns of six different costumes below.

The makeup looks were inspired by the characters of Cirque Du Soleil using NYX Professional Makeup from the Halloween collection including the new limited-edition SFX Face and Body Paints, a new black shade of the cult-favorite Lip Lingerie XXL, a new Star Studded Stamp, and Limited Edition Jumbo Lashes.

1. Seashell Siren Breakdown

1. “Brighten the inner eye and fill the shell shape with tropical colors.

2. “Sketch scallop graphic outline and perfect shape with liquid liner.

3. “Brighten cheeks with a rose blush and highlight with an iridescent glow.

4. “Paint pout with a coral pink plush lip color and finish with a juicy gloss.”

2. Angel Face Breakdown

1. “Shade shadows on upper eye and pop drop shadow.

2. “Highlight skin with Jumbo Eye Pencil and carve cat eye liner.

3. “Sketch SFX wing liner detail and fill with liner pencil.

4. “Paint pout with petal pink color and then gloss with a clear sheen.”

3. Fire Cracker Breakdown

1. “Perfect skin with foundation and highlight with bright concealer.

2. “Smoke eyes with crimson and gold, then carve sharp wing with liner.

3. “Ombre fire shades on the skin and then blend edges with a buffing brush.

4. “Paint matte carbon pout and define lip edges with liner.”

4. Slithering Enchantress Breakdown

1. “Sketch serpentine liner then outline snake shape.

2. “Fill in the snake with layered shades of green and refine details.

3. “Line wings and inner lower eye before customizing lash clusters.

4. “Paint pout with crimson red and add sparkle to the snake tail.”

5. Pretty Pony Breakdown

1. “Cut eye crease and color cheeks with Jumbo Eye Pencil and line eyes.

2. “Highlight skin with Jumbo Eye Pencil and add details to bow background.

3. “Refine flouncy bow shape with lip liner and add definition.

4. “Paint pout with cotton candy shade and finish with peony gloss.”

6. Dragon Baddie Breakdown

1. “Shade aubergine and emeralds in the contours of the face and then blend.

2. “Buff shadows on the eye and smoke gemstone shades for definition.

3. “Detail SFC scaling with liner and add depth with Jumbo Eye Pencil.

4. “Line lips, paint them a deep purple shade, and then top with shimmer.”