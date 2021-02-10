Treat Someone This Valentine’s Day To These Gorgeous Diamond Stud Earrings For Under $100

Diamonds truly are a girl’s best friend & lucky for you, this Valentine’s Day you could spoil that special someone with a pair of stunning diamond stud earrings for under $100.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re looking to treat your wife, girlfriend, or any significant other in your life (including yourself!) this Valentine’s Day, we’ve got you covered on deals from lingerie to unique gift ideas. But, what if we told you that the gift of diamonds was possible, without spending a fortune? We found an unbeatable deal on beautiful, diamond stud earrings for under $100 that you’ve got to check out. Because who are we kidding: the famed expression “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” couldn’t be more true, right?

Shop These Diamond Stud Earrings Here Starting At Just $65!

Valentine’s Day is all about spoiling someone in some way, but the idea of splurging on expensive jewelry for our loved ones isn’t always realistic for many of us. In fact, when the word “diamonds” comes to mind, we usually become green with envy at the thought of our favorite celebs frolicking around in unspeakable amounts of pricey bling. However, we found a pair of diamond stud earrings that are totally affordable and could make the most memorable gift this Love Day. Starting at .04 carat at just $65, these studs are available in yellow gold, rose gold, or white gold post (all stamped with 14k). If you’re looking for something a little bigger without spending over $100, these earrings are available in sizes up to .08 carat (for $80), making any of these sizes ideal for a 2nd or 3rd ear piercing. These petite yet glamorous diamonds would add a pop of sparkle to any earhole, illuminating the face and bone structure.

These beautiful studs have a classic, solitaire look that anyone would be thrilled to unwrap this Valentine’s Day. Pair them with a more extravagant pair of statement earrings, like a chandelier or hoop style, or just wear them plain for a simple touch of elegance to any outfit. All of the gold post options are designed with a four-prong setting to nestle the diamond securely and have a screw-on backing for no fuss or difficulty when putting them on. All of the diamonds are 100% natural and are guaranteed to pass any diamond test. They’re the perfect addition to any jewelry collection and make a fabulous gift for Valentine’s Day. You could even give these little studs to the little princess in your life like your daughter, niece or little sister for a special surprise. One customer reviewed them as “perfect for our 3-year-old daughter”, and hundreds of others called them “perfect” and “worth every penny.” Check out all of the customer reviews on these exquisite studs that are loved by so many people, and will sure to be loved by anyone on your list, too!

It’s totally possible to think about upgrading your game this Valentine’s Day, thanks to this diamond in the ruff (pun intended) of a deal on these stud earrings. While we love chocolates, teddy bears, and flowers, we’re telling you that gifting with diamonds is doable thanks to this red-hot find. Any girlfriend, wife, or special little one in your life who loves jewelry is bound to feel all the love with these perfect little diamonds. Give the one you love a Valentine’s Day to remember with this delicate diamond deal, and we are almost certain that you won’t regret it!