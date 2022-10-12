Cameron Diaz’s Flattering Denim Trend Is 40% Off This Prime Day

Image Credit: makibestphoto/Adobe

You know it and you feel it – fall is officially here. While the season calls for all things apple picking and pumpkin spiced flavor, Diaz is embracing the season from her kitchen. The A-list actress posted a “Cooking With Cameron” segment on Instagram, showing the world how to make a mushroom crostini. While she prepared the perfect cozy fall night meal, she served the perfect cozy fall night look. Though her beige crewneck knit sweater looked warm and comfortable, her dark blue skinny jeans stole the show.

Diaz is inspiring us to bring back this once-popular denim trend. Not only is the skin-hugging silhouette super flattering, but the shorter ankle length design is perfect for booties, making transitioning wardrobe a breeze. If you’re convinced about adding Cameron’s look to your fall uniform, consider the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans. They’re currently the best-selling pair of jeans on Amazon and super similar to the ones Diaz wore. Plus, you can get them for over 40% off thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale.

Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans (Standard and Plus) $35 – $70

Gear up for a flattering look this fall. Thanks to Diaz, this denim look is back and the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans are the perfect pair to hop back on the trend. From the length to the skin-hugging material, these jeans are a ten out of ten. Thanks to the shorter ankle-length design, these are the perfect jeans to pair with booties or high-top sneakers. The gripping material also helps give a slimming look, while elongating your legs.

There are so many perfect fall outfits to create with these Levi’s. You can recreate Diaz’s look by wearing your jeans with a chunky sweater and sandals during the warm transitioning weather. When the air starts to chill, opt for some trendy Chelsea boots. Whether you’re going out to dinner, running errands, or heading into the office, these jeans are versatile enough to work perfectly.

Not only are these jeans the best-selling pair on Amazon, but they also have more than 10,000 five-star ratings from customers. Shoppers are praising everything from the fit to the longevity. One five-star reviewer said “they fit perfectly” and added that she even “ordered a second pair.” Another customer reviewed that these jeans are a “good fit, stretchy but not overly so.” This five-star reviewer called these “the best jeans I’ve purchased in recent years!” According to these shoppers, these jeans aren’t just a want but a need.

No worries if you love these Levi’s, but want them in a different shade. The 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans are available in 25 different colors, featuring dark wash, black and even grey. They’re available in sizes 24 short to 40 regular.

Get ready for a classic and cozy fall. Start the season with Diaz’s flattering denim look by adding the Levi’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans to your wardrobe. Hurry because Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends today and this deal won’t last long.