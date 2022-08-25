Drew Barrymore’s Classy-Chic Button Down Is Refreshingly Simple

Image Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Most people would agree that dressing the part is half the battle for any event. One way to dress for success is to make sure you have a classy button-down that can be worn for various occasions. Just ask Drew Barrymore, who was seen walking the streets of New York wearing a silky teal blouse with a pair of plaid trousers. The 50 First Dates star gave the public an office-friendly inspo that we can all take notes on for this upcoming season. We found an easy alternative that you can get now on Amazon.

Every good job needs a fun and sophisticated staple to make each day more enjoyable. This silk blouse gives any office setting a bold and classy statement that shows you take work and fashion very seriously. The button-down silk blouse keeps your whole outfit looking clean and put together. It even retains moisture and minimizes wrinkles, so you don’t have to worry about spending extra time steaming wrinkles out before work.

This glossy vintage shirt is light, crisp and easy to care for. The silkiness gives off a rich color, just as the images show off on the store page. You can wear this blouse for multiple occasions, whether it be work or a classy dinner date. You can even unbutton the blouse and wear it over a sexy bralette for a chic fashion statement.

This breathable high-quality blouse is the perfect staple for any formal or casual occasion. One shopper claimed in their 5-star, “The fit is perfect and the material looks so fancy and expensive. I wore the shirt with a red blazer, it kept me warm also because of the silk. I plan to get another one.”

If you’re looking for the perfect way to add a bit of glamor to your everyday work week, this luxurious silk blouse is the perfect fit. Whether you’re pairing them with your favorite slacks or denim jeans, this high-end blouse will not let you down. Choose which color looks best on you and get yours on Amazon before this high-end blouse flies off the shelves!