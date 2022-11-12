Can You Guess What’s On Charli D’Amelio’s Christmas List?

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. If you’re anything like us, figuring out what to get your loved ones isn’t the only tricky part of the season. Picking out what you want for the holidays can be a bit of a struggle too. The season of giving (and receiving) is a great one, but it also comes with a little stress.

Luckily for us, Tiktok star Charli D’Amelio is sharing her Amazon Christmas list, and it’s packed with the perfect gifts. So there’s no need to stress this holiday season — Charli has you covered. Pick the perfect item for your loved one and add a couple of her favs to your wish list too.

From skincare products to trendy fashion pieces, Charli’s Amazon wish list has got it all. Stock up on these six gift ideas and bring in the holiday with cheer.

Shop Charli’s Holiday Wish List



Can-shaped drinking glass set — Buy it on Amazon

Upgrade your drinking glasses in a sustainable and convenient way. These can-shaped drinking glasses come with straws and bamboo lids, and Charli is obsessed. Ideal for everything from water to coffee and beer — this multipurpose set is perfect for just about everything. It includes 4 16-ounce glass cups, 4 bamboo lids, 4 reusable glass straws, and 1 cleaning brush.

Easy to clean, hold, and super durable — this is a gift that’s meant to last. Snag it just in time for the holidays and apply the coupon at checkout to take 10% off your purchase.



Magnetic cloud keyholder — Buy it on Amazon

If you have a loved one who’s always losing their keys, this is the gift for them. This magnetic key holder is the perfect addition for convenience and organization. Plus, it’s super cute. This novel key holder looks like an adorable white cloud and easily mounts to walls. Say goodbye to that boring key rack and hello to this super cute gadget.

This wall key holder is designed with three powerful magnets to allow three rings to hang at a time. It’s also easy to install. Thanks to the strong adhesive backing, you can securely mount this key holder anywhere. Just peel off the sticker and stick it to a smooth surface. It’s available on Amazon for just $7, making it the perfect stocking stuffer this season.



Starface pimple patches — Buy it on Amazon

Say goodbye to pesky pimples in the cutest way. The Starface pimple patch set comes with 100% hydrocolloid patches, a refillable compact, and a convenient mirror. Even better, this set is dermatologist tested, oil-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, so it’s safe for sensitive skin.

These tried and true patches absorb fluids fast while reducing redness and protecting your skin. Simply cleanse your face and apply the hydro stars to any spots in need. Cute and effective — these star patches make an out-of-this-world present for less than $15.



Jade face roller & gua sha — Buy it on Amazon

Spoil yourself or your loved one this season with a jade roller and gua sha set. These efficient tools help to relieve muscles, reduce facial puffiness, and help your skin look fresh. Get ready for that dewy and lifted look in the most simple way.

Just start with clean skin after applying your favorite face oil or moisturizer, then glide the roller or heart-shaped gua sha across your face. Voila — you’re done! Thanks to D’Amelio and this Amazon deal, you can pick up this set for just $14 when you apply the checkout coupon.



The Drop top handle bag — Buy it on Amazon

A new purse is always a good gift, and Charli D’Amelio just put us on to her Amazon favorite. This soft top handle bag is made of 100% polyester, making it the perfect accessory for the holiday season and year-round fashion statement. Thanks to the convenient size, you can take it any and everywhere. Plus, it’s super stylish and will elevate every ensemble.

This Amazon bag is available in 14 different colors featuring chocolate, black, and bone. To be honest, you really can’t go wrong with any of the options. Add this convenient, yet stylish pick to your wish list for less than $40 and get ready to serve looks everywhere you go.



Little Star Shop ring collection — Buy it on Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your accessories this season, look no further. These Little Star Shop chunky rings are funky and fun, adding so much flare to everyday looks. Each pack comes with 12 pieces of unique Y2K style rings. Whether you wear them individually or stacked, these rings are sure to make a statement.

This assorted collection is adorned with fun acrylic colors, trendy designs, and sparkly gems and rhinestones. Fashion lovers of all ages will love sporting a new ring every day of the week. Pick up a $13 set for someone on your list, and be sure to add one to your own wish list as well.

Stress-Free Holidays Thanks To Charli D’Amelio

Get ready for effortless gift-giving thanks to Charli D’Amelio’s trendy holiday list. Beat the crowd this holiday season by securing these amazing deals for your loved ones. And don’t forget to add these to your Christmas wish list too. Hurry though, because these awesome prices won’t last long.