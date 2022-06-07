Cameron Diaz Is The Latest Celeb To Wear This Comfy Sneaker

Image Credit: Maridav/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always here for a fashion-forward and comfy look, so when we spotted Cameron Diaz sporting a blazer paired with some comfortable sneakers for the perfect business casual look, we had to find out more. She was rocking sneakers from the popular brand HOKA, known for making highly-supportive footwear.

We found a similar pair by the brand, the HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 and they’re going fast. Keep reading to learn more about these incredible shoes.

These breathable running shoes come in many colors. Go for the classic black and white or you can go a little bolder and choose one of the more colorful options. They’re great for all of your athletic endeavors like your morning jog, or you can use Diaz as inspiration and pair it with a blazer for a business casual look. Want a completely casual look? Wear it with a pair of shorts and a t-shirt for a comfortable daytime summer look.

The shoes are also a great choice for a long day. Headed to the amusement park or an outdoor family fun day? Choose the HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 for all-day comfort.

Diaz isn’t the only one loving these shoes. Stars like Britney Spears and Reese Witherspoon have also been seen rocking the brand. Amazon reviewers are loving it too:

“I was a little reluctant to spend the $$ but as soon as I put my feet in these shoes, I was sold. They are so comfortable and give perfect support. I hate taking them off at the end of the day.”

You too can feel supported and cozy all day when you add the HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 8 to your closet. Now you can create a stylish athleisure look without compromising comfort, it’s a win-win. Act fast because these celeb favorites have been going fast and are sure to sell out soon!