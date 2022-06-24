Jennifer Garner’s Favorite Workout Shoes Are On Sale Right Now

Image Credit: BG004/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Ever since Jennifer Garner posted an Instagram video story working out in the Brooks running shoes, we’ve been determined to get a pair for ourselves. Luckily, they’re on sale right now on Amazon. If the thousands of 5-star ratings are right, these shoes are bound to add comfort and durability to your active lifestyle.

Brooks Glycerin 19 Neutral Running Shoe – Buy it on Amazon

Don’t walk, run! The Brook’s Glycerin Running Shoes provide support and cushion like no other. Thanks to the plush internal fit and soft transitions, you can feel supported by softness. Providing the ultimate depth and protection, they’re also certified PDAC A5500 Diabetic shoes.

Whether you’re looking for a new sneaker to train in, or just need an everyday shoe, the Glycerin 19’s will keep your feet happy. Wear them on a casual walk with your dog, to the gym or road running while still feeling support and maximum cushioning. The DNA Loft helps give a pillow-like underfoot feel. The plush fit feels like an internal stretch sock that surrounds your feet and moves with you during every step. The DNA Loft also moves throughout the midsole, helping each movement from heel to toe feel soft.

No need to worry about longevity with these running shoes. Even though these sneakers give such soft wear, they’re still extremely durable and can withstand those long-distance runs.

With 16 different color combinations to choose from, finding the perfect pair is easy. You can even get the same pair Jennifer Garner sported in her video on Instagram. The sneakers also come in all different sizes, featuring narrow, standard and wide fits for your unique feet.

You should be running to add these sneakers to your cart. Keep your feet happy and don’t miss out on these shoes, especially since they’re on sale on Amazon right now.