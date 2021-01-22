This Clutch Looks Just Like The Bottega Veneta Purse Worn By Celebs & Is Less Than 1/4 Of The Price

One accessory trend that the celebs can’t get enough of is the leather Bottega Veneta clutch & if you want to copy the look without breaking the bank, then you need this dupe!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Celebrities are always rocking the latest and greatest fashion accessories and most of the time they’re extremely expensive. One purse, in particular, the stars can’t get enough of is the Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag which retails for a whopping $2,790. Luckily, if you want to try out the trend without having to splurge, the BOKPLD Pouch Dumpling Crossbody Bag Cloud Handbag is the perfect option for you. The bag looks almost identical to the real thing and it can be all yours for just $39.55.

Get the BOKPLD Pouch Dumpling Crossbody Bag Cloud Handbag here for $39.55.

The clutch bag is made from faux leather and brass and is extremely soft. The bag is durable and strong and measures 7.1″ in height, 15.7″ in width, and 7.1″ in depth. The clutch is perfect for just running errands or for a night out and it can be both dressed up or down. Tons of celebrities have been rocking the purse in a variety of ways. Kourtney Kardashian rocked it with a silky Bottega Veneta Ruffled-Neckline Long-Line Shirt and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Leva Sandals for a night out in NYC back in October, while Hailey Baldwin chose to dress down the bag with a pair of black leather Mother the High Waisted Vamp Pants, a Sunday Best Kitten Sweater, a Bottega Veneta Resort 2021 Coat, New Balance Studio Fy7 x 992 Sneakers, and a Hommebody Baseball Cap.

The bag folds like an envelope and has a magnetic closure and there’s a reason why over 640 people gave this purse positive reviews. One happy customer gushed, “Well constructed, high quality bag. If you like the aesthetic of the popular BV pouch, this is a wonderfully affordable alternative. This seller offers superior quality to others with similar options. I ordered a similar bag from a different seller and had to return due to poor quality. I highly recommend this bag as on trend with high quality at an affordable price.”