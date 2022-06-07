Birkenstock Sale: Get The Comfy Sandal That A-Listers Like Kristen Bell Can’t Stop Wearing

Image Credit: Javiles/Bruce/WCP / BACKGRID

Stop what you’re doing because the timeless and iconic Birkenstocks are on Amazon for prices as low as $89.. Everyone needs a durable and comfortable pair of sandals, so why not go with these celebrity-certified favorites? These trendy sandals are a year-long staple, but they’re especially a hit for the summer.

Buy Birkenstocks on Amazon

Comfortable, stylish and high quality describes our favorite Birkenstock slides. Big names like Kristin Bell, Tracee Elis Ross, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Emma Roberts seem to agree. These shoes aren’t just a favorite for their looks. Celebrities love Birkenstocks for comfort and ease too.

Made of leather and suede, and built-in with a latex foam cushion, these shoes feel like walking on sunshine. Two worlds seem to collide with this sandal: fashion and comfort. There are two moveable buckle straps to ensure the best fit for your feet, making Birkenstocks your all-around shoe.

Looking to be unique in your sandals? The different color options it easy. Branch out and get your pair in Fuschia tulip suede or metallic silver leather. They even have oiled leather pairs in multiple colors. This is perfect for anyone looking to add some extra flair to their wardrobe. There are still plenty of options for those looking to keep things simple. Classic colors like taupe, black and brown are all still available as well and those seem to be the A-list favorites.

These slides can go perfectly with your favorite pair of jeans, shorts and even your adorable sundresses. Thanks to the style versatility you could rock them with just about every outfit all summer long.

Say hello to comfort, style and longevity this summer with a pair of classic Birkenstock slides. Hurry on over to Amazon and add this cozy footbed sandal to your cart just in time for the summer season.