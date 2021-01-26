Practice Yoga & Workouts At Home With These 7 Best-Selling Foam Blocks

Elevate your at-home workouts (literally!) with these durable foam blocks. We’ve rounded up the top-rated blocks that fitness lovers can’t get enough of — and, they’re super affordable! Come shop with us!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever incorporated foam blocks into your fitness routine? Whether you answered ‘yes’ or ‘heck no… I don’t even know what these things do!’ — we’re here to give you a better understanding as to what foam blocks are all about. While they’re typically used for yoga and pilates, there are many benefits to foam blocks, which are super lightweight, yet durable. They’re ideal in supporting the head, neck and back while performing bodyweight exercises or stretching — and they help to improve flexibility, proper alignment, deeper poses and balance. Many yogis will say that foam blocks “bring the floor closer to you,” which makes them suitable for all fitness levels. Additionally, blocks help aid beginners and those experiencing injury or other physical limitations.

Working out in the comfort of your own home is about to get much easier with these select foam fitness blocks! We tracked down 7 of the top-rated foam blocks for you to shop — right here, right now. And, they’re all under $20. So, whoever said you need to break your bank and buy pricey fitness equipment was dead wrong. Shop the below block sets to stay on track with your fitness goals this year:

1. Amazon Basics Foam Blocks

Amazon Basics has just about everything you need when it comes to checking off your fitness list — including this foam blocks set! You get two foam blocks in this set, which are made of durable, high-density foam for reliable support and long-lasting performance. Don’t stress about any block mishaps because these specific blocks have a slip-resistant surface to help ensure a secure hold and round edges for a comfortable, steady grip. Additionally, they’re large enough to comfortably sit on (measure 4 by 9 by 6 inches each). This set also comes in black for the same price. $18, amazon