Practice Yoga & Workouts At Home With These 7 Best-Selling Foam Blocks
Elevate your at-home workouts (literally!) with these durable foam blocks. We’ve rounded up the top-rated blocks that fitness lovers can’t get enough of — and, they’re super affordable! Come shop with us!
Have you ever incorporated foam blocks into your fitness routine? Whether you answered ‘yes’ or ‘heck no… I don’t even know what these things do!’ — we’re here to give you a better understanding as to what foam blocks are all about. While they’re typically used for yoga and pilates, there are many benefits to foam blocks, which are super lightweight, yet durable. They’re ideal in supporting the head, neck and back while performing bodyweight exercises or stretching — and they help to improve flexibility, proper alignment, deeper poses and balance. Many yogis will say that foam blocks “bring the floor closer to you,” which makes them suitable for all fitness levels. Additionally, blocks help aid beginners and those experiencing injury or other physical limitations.
Working out in the comfort of your own home is about to get much easier with these select foam fitness blocks! We tracked down 7 of the top-rated foam blocks for you to shop — right here, right now. And, they’re all under $20. So, whoever said you need to break your bank and buy pricey fitness equipment was dead wrong. Shop the below block sets to stay on track with your fitness goals this year:
1. Amazon Basics Foam Blocks
Amazon Basics has just about everything you need when it comes to checking off your fitness list — including this foam blocks set! You get two foam blocks in this set, which are made of durable, high-density foam for reliable support and long-lasting performance. Don’t stress about any block mishaps because these specific blocks have a slip-resistant surface to help ensure a secure hold and round edges for a comfortable, steady grip. Additionally, they’re large enough to comfortably sit on (measure 4 by 9 by 6 inches each). This set also comes in black for the same price. $18, amazon
2. REEHUT Yoga Blocks
These REEHUT Yoga Blocks are a must-have! They’re made of durable, high-density EVA Foam to provide reliable support even under considerable weight. Like the last ones, these blocks have a slip-resistant surface and beveled edges for a good grip. What makes these blocks even better is that have moisture-proof material so your sweat won’t ruin your stability during an intense stretch or yoga session. $14, amazon
3. Prosource Fit Foam Blocks
4. Gaiam Yoga Essentials Blocks
A must-have workout accessory! It’s time to get in the know about these Gaiam Yoga Essentials Blocks. With a glowing 5-star rating, these supportive, latex-free blocks are Amazon’s Choice for foam blocks. They provide the stability and balance needed in your practice to help with optimal alignment, deeper poses and overall increased strength. Gaiam yoga blocks are the perfect tool to increase your range of motion at your preference. This two-pack set of foam blocks is 9 inches W x 6 inches H x 4 inches D / Weight: 4. 6 ounce. $13, amazon
5. Node Fitness Premium Yoga Blocks
Node Fitness is another popular brand, especially for yoga blocks. This particular set is another Amazon Choice-product. These moisture-proof blocks contain EVA foam material and are non-slip. They’re the perfect compact size (9″ x 6″ x 3″) to throw in a yoga bag to and from class, or anywhere. This set comes in a number of colors — grey, purple, black, blue, green, yellow and pink — for the same low price. $8, amazon
6. PIDO YOGA Blocks
Yogis love PIDO YOGA blocks because of their unique ergonomic design, which includes exclusive ABA density distribution — meaning the surface density of these blocks is slightly higher than that of internal structure to provide upgraded protection and support. These EVA durable foam blocks have a non-slip surface and beveled edges to ensure stability and prevent slipping and sliding. This PIDO YOGA 2-pack set measures at 9″x6″x4″ and is perfect for the gym, outdoors, office or at home! Additionally, they come in purple, green and a two-tone design. $14, amazon