TikTok is Obsessed With This Treatment That Derms Are Calling ‘Filler In A Bottle’

Image Credit: Rido/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to achieve more youthful skin without all the needles, you’re going to need a high-quality face cream. With so many creams, serums, and treatments on the market claiming to reduce wrinkles, it can be overwhelming trying to find one that actually works. Don’t worry, because we did the hard work for you. With the help of TikTok, we found the Murad Resurgence Targeted Wrinkle Corrector and it’s the miracle we’ve all been searching for.

If you’ve been considering a filler or botox session, try this first. This powerful, wrinkle-fighting cream works to smooth skin and reduce wrinkles in as little as 15 minutes!

This Murad corrector is packed with great high-quality ingredients that help to smooth and minimize those stubborn lines. It contains:

Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates the skin and helps plump wrinkles

Hexapeptide: Pumps up the skin’s elasticity to prevent future wrinkles

Squalane: A plant-derived ingredient that seals in moisture

Murad’s cruelty-free formula also leaves out all the unhealthy and unnecessary junk like parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, animal-derived ingredients, mineral oil, formaldehyde oxybenzone and petroleum. So now you can get everything your skin needs without the ingredients known to cause harm to you and your favorite furry friends.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Use this treatment at the start of your day during your morning skincare routine or before bed in your nighttime routine. Simply apply it to clean, dry skin using the metal applicator and use your fingers to tap (not rub) into your fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it on forehead lines, crow’s feet, expression lines or anywhere else your face needs.

Stop paying hundreds of dollars for fillers and botox. Now you can turn back the hands of time and reveal youthful, glowing skin with the help of the Murad Resurgence Targeted Wrinkle Corrector. This cream is going out of stock quickly, so grab yours today and see what all the TikTok hype is about. This is definitely a trend you won’t regret jumping on for years to come.