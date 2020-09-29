This Bluetooth Speaker With Over 30,000 Reviews Let’s You Listen To Music On The Go & Is On Sale For $19

If you’re looking to lighten up your mood, especially during these trying times, what better way to spice things up then with a wireless speaker that’s currently on sale for just $19!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Quarantine has definitely taken a toll on many peoples’ lives and while most of us are still stuck at home, we have the perfect accessory that will instantly brighten your mood. The DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is a great way to listen to all of your favorite songs anytime, anywhere, plus, the best part is, it’s currently on sale for just $19.96, which is a steal considering it retails for $29.99. The speaker is completely wireless and comes in four different fabulous colors – black, blue, pink, red, and white – and customers love it, as there are over 33,000 positive reviews for the device.

You can take the speaker with you on the go or you can just move it from room to room to jam out whenever you want. It’s super easy to use and has superior volume – you’ll be shocked at how loud it gets. You can change the songs, the volume, and connect to Bluetooth with one simple touch of a button. The main button is sensitive to touch and all you need to do is place your fingertip on the button and you’re good to go.

It’s compatible with all Bluetooth devises and it remembers the last device you used, so you don’t have to worry about linking your device every single time. It has a 12W full-bodied stereo and a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours of playtime at 50% volume. Plus, you can fully recharge the speaker in just three-four hours with the USB cable that’s included. YOu seriously do not want to miss out on this deal and you better act fast!