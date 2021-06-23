The Best Wireless Headphones For Working Out Are On Sale For Under $200

Even though Amazon Prime Day is over, the deals are still in effect & these Beats wireless headphones are on sale for under $200!

Amazon Prime Day is sadly officially over but that doesn’t mean you can’t still snag amazing deals. Luckily, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently 15% off the retail price of $199.95 so they can be all yours for just $169.95, saving you $30! You have to act fast if you want to score this great deal because it won’t last forever!

Get the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $169.95.

These wireless earbuds are the best for working out because they are sweat and water-resistant and they have a loop that attaches to your ear to keep them in place so you don’t have to worry about constantly adjusting them. They are completely wireless and last for nine hours of straight listening time but can last up to 24 hours of on and off listening. Even better, they come with a convenient charging case and the headphones are available in seven fabulous colors – black, navy, powder blue, pink, yellow, white, and green.

They’re lightweight so they won’t distract you during your workout and they fit securely around your ears. There’s a volume and track control button on each of the earbuds, as well as autoplay and pause, and even voice capability. The headphones connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and are compatible with iOS and Android, which is where the voice capability comes in handy. You can answer calls during your workout or your run by simply clicking the button.

There’s a reason why these headphones have over 56,000 positive reviews and you better act fast if you want to snag this deal because it’s not going to last forever!