The Best Wireless Headphones For Working Out Are 30% Off On Amazon Prime Day

There’s still time to shop Amazon’s Prime Day deals & these Beats wireless headphones are currently 30% off!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Today is the final day of Amazon Prime Day and the deals just keep getting better and better! The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently 30% off the retail price of $249.95 so they can be all yours for just $174.95, saving you $75! In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here!

Get the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $174.95.

These wireless earbuds are the best for working out because they are sweat and water-resistant and they have a loop that attaches to your ear to keep them in place so you don’t have to worry about constantly adjusting them. They are completely wireless and last for nine hours of straight listening time but can last up to 24 hours of on and off listening. Even better, they come with a convenient charging case and the headphones are available in seven fabulous colors – black, navy, powder blue, pink, yellow, white, and green.

They’re lightweight so they won’t distract you during your workout and they fit securely around your ears. There’s a volume and track control button on each of the earbuds, as well as autoplay and pause, and even voice capability. The headphones connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and are compatible with iOS and Android, which is where the voice capability comes in handy. You can answer calls during your workout or your run by simply clicking the button.

There’s a reason why these headphones have over 20,000 positive reviews and you better act fast if you want to snag this deal because it’s not going to last forever and today is the last day of Amazon Prime Day.