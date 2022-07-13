Prime Day Deal: Instantly Charge Your Phone & Earbuds With This Wireless Charger That’s On Sale For $10

Image Credit: blackzheep/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially Amazon Prime Day and there are deals on just about everything from home goods to tech to electronics and more. One of our favorite deals running today is this Anker Wireless Charger which is on sale for just $9. It’s a great deal considering the charger retails for $19.99! In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here!

Get the Anker Wireless Charger here for $10.99.

The wireless charger comes in four different colors and is a small circular pad that instantly juices up your favorite electronics. All you have to do is place your earbuds or cellphone on top of the pad and your phone will start charging. The PowerWave Pad provides 10W output for Samsung Galaxy, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for other phones or wireless earbuds (including AirPods). It chargers quickly and you don’t have to worry about unplugging your phone each time you want to do something. Simply lift off the pad and go about your business.

If you’re worried that your phone won’t charge with a charging case or a heavy case on, stop worrying because the pad charges right through cases up to 5 mm thick, although this excludes cases with magnetic or metal attachments. Included in the set is the PowerWave Pad, a four foot Micro USB Cable, and an 18-month warranty.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

There’s a reason this charger has almost 115,000 positive reviews and it’s because people swear by this accessory. One customer even wrote, “Quality is excellent, and I’ve used many Anker products in the past, always happy with them.”

This deal won’t last forever so you better act fast if you want to get the most bang for your buck!